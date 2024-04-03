Rebel Wilson Reveals Which Actor Took Her Virginity At 35!

Rebel Wilson has revealed who she lost her virginity to!

Late last month while promoting her memoir, the Australian actress got candid about how she didn’t have sex until she was well into adulthood! She explained she was being candid about being a 35-year-old virgin so her younger fans knew “not everybody has to lose their virginity as a teenager.” But now that her book’s fully out, she’s revealing even more tea about her first time!

Related: Rebel Wilson Recounts First Date With Fiancée Ramona Agruma

In her new tell-all Rebel Rising, the mother of one revealed the guy who took her V-card was an actor! It was her How to Be Single co-star… Mickey Gooch Jr.! AKA this guy!

This was back when she was 35 and “almost at my highest weight.” Nobody knew she’d never had sex before — and she’s not even sure Mickey was aware! She reflected:

“Micks, I know this might be news to you if you are reading this, but yes I lost my virginity to you.”

LOLz! In an interview with the New York Times, the Pitch Perfect alum clarified the comedian “was the first person to read” her memoir “so he knows now.” Hah! Wonder how he took it?? Er, we mean, how he reacted! LOLz!

Elsewhere in the book, the now 44-year-old blamed her weight struggles for why she waited so long to finally be intimate with someone, noting:

“As a big girl, no one would ever truly find me sexually attractive.”

Aw! When her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer, Rebel didn’t want to wait any longer, she pointed out:

“Life IS short. I didn’t want to live my life without experiencing sex. Experiencing love. I put it out into the universe that I was finally ready. I was going to feel the fear and just do it. I was going to slut it up with the next guy that came along — who also seemed like a suitable marriage candidate.”

Then came Mickey! They dated for several months in 2015, and it was about one month into their romance the Senior Year lead finally felt ready — so she flew him out to her NYC hotel room at the time to get down to business! Nervous for the big moment, she watched porn and used a vibrator the night before to prepare. Turns out she had nothing to worry about, and she wanted to be with him “all the time” after! She recalled:

“I’d imagine having sex and being intimate and everything would always be in my head. Now I’m someone who lives much more in my body. And I’m loving it. Now I actually have a boyfriend and he’s handsome and rich to boot.”

Ultimately, the relationship didn’t last long. They called it quits after six months amid Mickey’s addiction struggles. But it was clearly a crucial moment for Rebel! Thoughts?! Let us know (below)!

[Image via Rebel Wilson/Mickey Gooch Jr./Instagram]