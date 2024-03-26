Rebel Wilson Doubles Down, Says She 'Won't Be Bullied' By 'A**hole' Sacha Baron Cohen Over Memoir

Rebel Wilson is doubling down on her feud with Sacha Baron Cohen!

On Tuesday, the Pitch Perfect alum returned to her Instagram Story to thank followers for their support after she alleged that the Borat actor was a “massive a**hole” who was threatening her over her upcoming memoir Rebel Rising. The actress exclaimed:

“Thanks so much to everyone who has sent gorgeous messages of support in the last few days and to those who shared with me their stories of this a**hole!”

LOLz! That must feel good!

Related: Oliver Hudson Says He Has ‘Trauma’ From Being Raised By Goldie Hawn!



The Senior Year star added:

“Don’t worry I won’t be bullied or threatened by this guy! And am working hard behind the scenes to make sure my book comes out! Ps my book is not ABOUT this guy – this is one chapter!”

Rebel’s book is set to hit shelves next Tuesday, so pressure is on to get any issues resolved!

If you don’t know, the Australian performer has been teasing her memoir on social media for a bit now, including in a video posted in mid-March. In it, she said she’d explain in detail how an unnamed “massive a**hole” made her enforce a “no a**holes” policy on set. But late last week, things got complicated when the so-called a**hole began to “threaten” her and “hired a crisis PR manager and lawyers” to fight over the contents of her tell-all. On Monday, the 44-year-old — seemingly fed up — dropped all the anonymity, alleging:

“I will not be bullied or silenced with high priced lawyer or PR crisis managers. The ‘a**hole’ that I am talking about in ONE CHAPTER of my book is Sacha Baron Cohen”

She’s made allegations about him in the past, so the claim wasn’t completely out of the blue!

Back in 2017, Rebel recalled how Sacha once requested she “stick [her] finger up [his] butt” with his pants “pull[ed] down” all for a “funny bit.” That allegedly happened on the set of The Brothers Grimsby. The comedic actress has reiterated similar unsavory claims throughout the #MeToo Movement — notably without naming her male co-star and others involved.

But despite all this, Sacha’s rep clapped back at the accusations earlier this week, telling TMZ:

“While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby.”

Now the clock is ticking! Just a few more days until either the book is released and we all know the full extent of the controversial claims against Sacha… or not! It sure is telling that she’s heard alleged horror stories from others, though!

Thoughts? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via FayesVision/MEGA/WENN]