Reese Witherspoon & Ryan Phillippe Reunite -- Look!

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe are linking back up for a BIG moment in their son’s life!

Their 19-year-old son Deacon Phillippe held an album release party for his new musical project over the weekend. And the two popular film stars were in attendance to support the teenager and show love for his incredible success!

The ex-couple both popped up at Deacon’s release bash for his album A New Earth. They weren’t the only ones, either! The whole thing was a (co-parenting) family affair, with Deacon’s 23-year-old sister Ava Phillippe in attendance, as well. So much fun to see the Witherspoon-Phillippe clan showing love for each other!!

Deacon kicked things off via Instagram on Saturday by sharing a carousel of snaps that included plenty of smiles with friends AND sweet (but separate!!!) pics with arms wrapped around both mom and dad. Ch-ch-check out the teenager’s take on a family-friendly and meaningful album release (below):

A great event for a great career milestone!!

And he wasn’t the only one celebrating. His 48-year-old poppa popped up with his own IG carousel of snaps celebrating the film star’s teenage son. As you can see (below), the Cruel Intentions star gushed about his boy and asked all of his followers to stream his new music now that it’s available!

And if you swipe through to the second pic of Ryan’s photo set here, you’ll see Reese, Ava, and Deacon all together:

Love that!!

No IG content yet from the Legally Blonde star, but she was clearly all smiles in the snaps on these posts. So there’s no doubt she’s proud AF of her young man. As she should be!

Of course, Reese is coming off tough divorce news with now-estranged husband Jim Toth. But it seems like this weekend’s album drop successfully let her blow off a little steam and throw support behind her son. We are happy for Deacon!

