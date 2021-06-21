Kendall Jenner Opens Up About Dating Devin Booker -- And SLAMS The So-Called 'Kardashian Curse'!

You tell ’em, Kendall Jenner!

The 25-year-old model sat down with the rest of her fam for Sunday night’s final part of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion. And when it came time for her to talk, she opened right up about her budding relationship with Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker!

The supermodel tried to get across how things with the NBA star are different for her at this point in their relationship — but first, she had to clarify what she felt was a misconception about her dating history! Speaking frankly to host Andy Cohen in front of her entire on-cam fam, the brunette bombshell said (below):

“No, I don’t actually only date basketball players, if anyone’s ever done their research. I’m not ashamed that I have a type, and I’m also a genuine basketball fan.”

And when it came time to confirm her ‘ship, she did! Kendall officially called Devin “my boyfriend” for the first time on the reunion after-show — a definite sign that the two have taken a step forward.

Even with that, though, Kylie Jenner‘s older sister wanted to make it clear that she has long been more comfortable when keeping her relationships private and away from prying press paws. She explained:

“I feel like it’s always worked better for me [to keep things private]. No offense to my older sisters at all, but I think that Kylie and I specifically have had the opportunity to watch our older sisters go through marriages and relationships and break-ups and do them pretty publicly. It was personal preference from a really young age. I think it makes my life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better, to be honest. I just feel like it’s a private matter and not for anybody else to judge or know.”

That makes a lot of sense!

Especially now, considering Kendall and Devin just celebrated their one-year anniversary back on June 13.

In fact, while speaking on Bravo‘s Daily Dish podcast earlier this month, KUWTK executive producer Farnaz Farjam seemingly confirmed that Kenny keeps it tight for a full 365 before letting her boyfriends loose on the world, saying:

“Kendall’s always had this rule, which she felt like she had to be with someone for at least a year before she lets them be a part of the show and in the show. Because she doesn’t always know what people’s intentions are. So that’s why we kind of kept her personal life out of it, just because she had a rule.”

Smart!

Makes for less fun TV for us, the viewers, sometimes. LOLz! But a smart rule for Kendall, for sure!

Curses!

Now that Kendall’s linked up with a man who might be by her side for quite a while, the ominous “Kardashian Curse” talk is back.

For those not in the know, viewers have followed men — Scott Disick, Tyga, Kanye West, and Lamar Odom are the most-often cited — who have seen long-term harm to their careers immediately after getting romantically involved with women of the KarJenner clan. That, fans claim, is the “Kardashian Curse.”

Curious whether the family themselves believe in the curse, Cohen asked whether “the men have trouble after you,” and Kenny called bull s**t!

The model offered:

“Of course, factually, it doesn’t add up. What I don’t like about this narrative is that the blame is on us. I think the men need to take that responsibility. And when there is a man in our lives we like, give everything to them, and as a family we all love them so much. It’s almost offensive, personally.”

AMEN!!!

We’re #TeamKendall and #TeamKarJenner over here. Take responsibility for your own s**t, fellas! Stop blaming it on these incredibly successful women just because you’re insecure about not measuring up!

Just saying!

What do U make of the Kardashian curse, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF on that down in the comments (below), as well as with your opinions on Kendall’s newly-established love life and more!

