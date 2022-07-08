RHOM Star Lenny Hochstein's Girlfriend Claims Lisa Created 'Finsta' To Bully Her

The RHOM drama is heating up, folks!

As Perezcious readers know, Real Housewives of Miami stars Lisa and Lenny Hochstein are getting a divorce after their tumultuous 12 year marriage — and all the tea is being spilled! Amidst their divorce, Lenny started seeing 26-year-old Katharina Mazepa almost instantaneously. Yeah. 26. That’s 30 years his junior! The age gap came as a shock to Lisa who was “blindsided” by her soon-to-be ex husband’s “behavior”. Ouch!

And that’s not all that has been going on. You’ve definitely seen the reports from us of the serious allegations Lisa made against her plastic surgeon ex and his “presumed girlfriend” — claiming in court documents uncovered by The Sun that he “berated and threatened” her in front of their kids. She also alleged that Katharina’s “presence” is “detrimental” to 6-year-old Logan and 2-year-old Elle. So much “volatile behavior” in fact, that she claims she had to “flee” the home to get away from Lenny and the model!

The presumed girlfriend isn’t having it, though, as she responded to the Bravo star’s allegations. She told Page Six exclusively:

“The kids would not know who I am if I stood next to them.”

Not only that, she says she’s the one being bullied! In an even more shocking statement, Katharina alleges Lisa created a “finsta” — a fake Instagram account — to cyber bully and stalk her! A rep for the model stated:

“In May, Lisa called Katharina and threatened her on the phone. Lisa has created a fake Instagram page and has continually cyber bullied Katharina.”

Damn! She really seems to think her new beau’s estranged wife created an entire account just to harass her! Is this direct message harassment or are there posts being made? How does she know Lisa is running this alleged account? Can we see some evidence of this? So many questions left unanswered!

Maybe she should just block the account? Instagram did release that new feature not too long ago where you can block someone and “any new accounts they may create”… Hmm…

But Hochstein isn’t having it either and quickly released her own statement in response to Mazepa’s allegations:

“I’ve got no time for Katharina’s childish antics and accusations. They are false and just show her true colors and motives. I have my children to focus on and I am trying to keep them away from her and this negativity. None of these allegations are true.”

Whew! So much back and forth and it seems to be going nowhere! Where are the kids when all this arguing is going down? Since she said she’s focusing on them and trying to keep them away from the negativity…

Lenny’s lawyer, Richard Preira, seems to think that Lisa just wants attention here! He said in a statement:

“[Lisa] seems to crave attention, and so issues allegations that are inflammatory and the opposite of the truth.”

The attorney also says Hochstein alleges his soon-to-be ex-wife continues to “stalk” him IRL — and now on social media, too. He also claims that he had to move out of the master bedroom — and eventually the house altogether — due to the Bravo-lebrity’s antics!

Wait, if they both said they had to flee the house… who’s living there?? Talk about “irreconcilable differences” — these two can’t even agree on what’s real in real estate!

This divorce is becoming so messy already and it’s barely even begun! Who knows what else will come out in the future, but we’ll keep you updated as things progress! We wish the best to the couple’s two children during all of this…

[Image via Instagram/Lenny Hochstein/Lisa Hochstein/Katharina Mazepa]