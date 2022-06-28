RHOM Star Lisa Hochstein Claims Estranged Husband Lenny 'Berated And Threatened' Her In Front Of Their Kids!

Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein is slamming her estranged husband and his new girlfriend in recently-unearthed court documents — and making some pretty serious allegations.

Of course, as we’ve been documenting, the 39-year-old reality TV star and Lenny Hochstein, her 56-year-old soon-to-be-ex-husband, split recently. Almost simultaneously, the famed plastic surgeon revealed a new relationship with 26-year-old Austrian-born model Katharina Mazepa (insert, above, bottom left).

Related: TWO ‘Real Housewives’ Exes Got Engaged Simultaneously And The Timing Is Wild!!

Now, The Sun has uncovered shocking court documents about the tense divorce. In them, Lisa accuses Lenny of having “berated and threatened” her in front of their 6-year-old son Logan and their 2-year-old daughter Elle. Whoa!!

And while Lisa doesn’t mention Mazepa by name in the docs, her legal team does request the court to prevent the younger woman from having any contact with the children.

Writing that the presence of the “presumed girlfriend” is “detrimental” to the kids, the Bravo star alleges:

“The husband has exposed the minor children to his presumed girlfriend which is detrimental to the best interests of minor children. The husband’s presumed girlfriend, upon information and belief, has acted and continues to act in a manner that would be seen as injurious to the minor children, should she have any contact of access to the minor children at this time.”

Wow…

Per the outlet, Lisa is asking for other things in the new filing in addition to preventing the woman, presumed to be Mazepa, from having access to her children. The Miami resident wants Lenny’s alleged “unannounced visits” to the family’s $52 million mansion to “stop immediately.” The Sun notes that Lisa claims Lenny’s “volatile behavior” has “led her to flee” the mansion and take the kids elsewhere.

Lisa also reportedly wants the court to establish a “temporary parenting plan” that includes “safeguards and parameters” for their coparenting decree — and for Lenny to pay her attorney’s fees.

Related: ‘Divorce Veteran’ Anna Faris Gets Real About Her 3 Marriages & Tough Breakups

However, Lenny’s lawyer Richard Preira responded strongly to the newly-filed claims about his client. Slamming Lisa’s allegations and claiming Lenny has “chosen” not to speak unfavorably of his estranged wife “for the sake of the children,” Preira told Page Six (below):

“[Lenny] has done everything in his power to protect the children by being private, not public, and by not being at all inflammatory. … [Lisa] seems to crave attention, and so issues allegations that are inflammatory and the opposite of the truth.”

Preira further alleged that Lisa “stalked” Lenny in the house, and after the moved out, she now supposedly “stalks him in the media and social media.”

The attorney representing the famed “Boob God” surgeon further claims the RHOM star’s “goal is conflict,” while adding a particular dig at Lisa’s legal team, too:

“Unfortunately that seems to be the goal of her counsel as well. I believe we lawyers are officers of the Court. We have a higher calling when children are in the mix.”

FWIW, Mazepa spoke to Page Six last month and claimed she is “not the reason” for the Hochstein fam’s split-up. The Austrian model told the outlet that the older couple had been separated “for a while,” saying:

“The reality is that both Lenny and I have been separated from our spouses for a while and are both going through divorces. I was informed Lisa was fully aware that he was going out with me. In fact, he is going to great lengths to protect his family and do right by everyone involved in this difficult process.”

Whatever the case may be with that timeline, this divorce continues to shape up to be REALLY contentious.

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Image via Lisa Hochstein/Lenny Hochstein/Katharina Mazepa/Instagram]