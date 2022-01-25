Teresa Giudice Says She Knows Why RHONJ Castmates Attack Her: 'They All Come For The Top Dog'

The stars of the Real Housewives of New Jersey are back, and according to Teresa Giudice, the show’s forthcoming 12th season will be better than any before!

The 49-year-old reality TV veteran and Bravo superstar sat down for a virtual chat with Extra host Billy Bush on Monday, and the two of them covered it all during the interesting interview! Ever the TV talking pro, Teresa talked about all the important stuff during the 3-minute clip — including what fans should expect on the upcoming 12th run of RHONJ!

For one, Bush asked the proud momma about what fans can expect on Bravo’s newest season, and it sounds like we should get ready for Teresa to be the focus! She explained that her costars just seem to have it out for her during this new season of the series, telling the TV host (below):

“They all come for the top dog, they always come for me, but I can handle myself. … I’m the GOAT. When you come for the OG, you get some relevance on the show, so they come for me. But that’s okay.”

Wouldn’t have it any other way! LOLz!

Bush smartly pressed her on that note, asking whether her castmates were jealous of her or something! After all, teasers have shown that some stars of the show appear to really be up in arms over Teresa’s new man Louie Ruelas (pictured with Teresa, above).

But Giudice tries to make it very clear she’s not interested in all that drama! Teresa tried to tamp down the tension, saying:

“I have no idea. I think you should be happy for people when they’re happy. When you’re happy for someone else, happiness comes for you. Try not to hurt other people.”

So big of her… Especially after that first comment about being the ‘GOAT.’ Ha!

Speaking of Ruelas, though, it sounds like Teresa is 100% happy to have him by her side. She explained that even though he’s personally reluctant to be on camera, that hasn’t stopped him from having her back through it all:

“I am grateful that he is supportive of what I do. It’s hard. I will do whatever it takes. He did not sign up for any of this. He is a smart man and he handles himself very well.”

And of course, he’s not the only man in Teresa’s life! The reality TV mainstay explained coparenting is going well with her ex-husband Joe Giudice, who now lives in Italy, telling Extra (below):

“Everything is great with him he and Louie speaking on the phone, they get along great. So thank God everything’s good there.”

Love it!

So really, all that’s left is a real-time teaser, right?! When Bush asked Teresa to explain what fans need to know about about the 12th season of RHONJ, she simply stated:

“Teresa Giudice is very happy, and I hope everyone is happy with me.”

Seems nice enough. Something tells us the whole season couldn’t possibly be that smooth, though.

Just saying!

You can watch Teresa’s full chat (below):

Well OK then! The twelfth season of RHONJ premieres on February 1 on Bravo! Will U be watching, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF with your take on Teresa’s teaser talents and RHONJ‘s dramatic developments down in the comments (below)!

