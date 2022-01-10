Teresa Giudice Celebrates Her 'Rare And Wonderful' Daughter Gia’s 21st With A Miami Birthday Bash

Teresa Giudice gave her daughter a 21st birthday to remember.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star celebrated her daughter Gia’s birthday over the weekend with a luxurious Miami vacay. The all-day festivities included a yacht party with lots of delicious food and an evening visit to the Story Miami nightclub with friends and family by her side. For her part, the birthday girl later posted on her Instagram Story that it was “the best weekend of my life.”

A source told E! News:

“Gia had an amazing birthday weekend in Miami with her friends. She definitely rang her 21st birthday in style.”

The reality star shared multiple pics of the occasion, as well as a few tributes to her oldest child. In one, she wrote:

“To my brilliant and beautiful daughter on her 21st birthday. You are a rare and wonderful soul who makes the world a better place. Continue to be strong and never stop being YOU!! I am so proud and amazed of the woman you have become. Happy birthday baby “

In another, accompanied by a slideshow of pictures of Gia over the years, she gushed:

“I can’t believe my baby is 21, for 21 years I’ve had the deep joy of being your mom. You are my rock Gia, my port in the storm of life, you lead your sisters as amazing example, you impress everyone you meet with your maturity & you always make sure those around you are happy. I adore you & I can’t wait to see all the successes life will bring you. Happy Birthday beautiful girl!”

Dad Joe Giudice also commemorated the occasion on his own IG, writing:

“21 years have flown by so fast and you are one of the greatest gifts I have ever been given. You are my precious baby girl, who has stood by my side and I need you to know I am so grateful for you. I am so lucky to be your dad. Happy 21st birthday sweet baby girl. Love you always @_giagiudice #daddygirl #21stbirthday #happybirthday”

Little sis Milania also commemorated the occasion with some truly incredible pics of the Giudice sisters as youngins, sharing:

“happy birthday gia!! I can’t believe you’re 21, thank you for always watching out for all of us and always being there when we need you. you are amazing gia, I love you happy 21st birthday you deserve the “

Awww. We love all this b-day love! Looks like the fam had an amazing time in Miami. Happy belated, Gia!

