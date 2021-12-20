Teresa Giudice Flips -- But Daughter GIA Gets The Best Line In EXPLOSIVE RHONJ Season 12 First Look!

O.M.G. The old Teresa Giudice is back!

In the first trailer for Season 12 of Real Housewives of New Jersey, new love has rejuvenated T — and turned her back into the tornado she used to be! She may not flip a table in this teaser, but the end result is the same as she sweeps the contents of one right onto a shocked Margaret Josephs!

Hey, what do you expect when you call someone a “sick, disgusting liar”? Yes, it seems suspicion of Teresa and her new fiancé Luis Ruelas is going to be a HUGE point of contention this season.

But Momma isn’t the only Giudice who’s ready to throw down! Gia Giudice is stuck defending Daddy Joe Giudice after his deportation. She’s straight up warring with uncle Joe Gorga, who says of the family conflict:

“She looks at me like I’m the devil. Her father was the devil.”

We then see Gia deliver the line of the trailer:

“That’s when I walk away from you.”

Whoa! She even posted on her Instagram after the debut:

“You’ll be seeing a lot more of me this season.”

Amazing! And that’s not even getting into the full-on brawl at the end of the Cruel Summer teaser! See all the wild action (below)! The madness starts on Tuesday, February 1 on Bravo!

[Image via Bravo/YouTube.]