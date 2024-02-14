Did Monica Garcia Secretly Record Off-Air RHOSLC Convos?? Lisa Barlow Thinks So!

Could Monica Garcia have been secretly recording conversations with Real Housewives of Salt Lake City stars that were held off camera?! And before season four of the hit Bravo show even happened??

That’s what RHOSLC star Lisa Barlow thinks!! On Tuesday, Page Six published a chat with Barlow as part of their Virtual Reali-Tea podcast. In it, the 49-year-old dropped the dime on her serious suspicion of Garcia possibly recording their conversations! And all before Monica even became a cast member for her one ill-fated turn on the series!

Barlow remembered back to an event that took place just before the 2023 Sundance Film Festival — and before Bravo cameras started following Garcia and the rest of the women around for RHOSLC‘s fourth season — when Monica called her up. Right away, Lisa was extremely suspicious about the phone call. She recalled:

“She called me [and was] super nice, but the first thing I asked her was, ‘are you recording this conversation?’ My gut was just, like, ‘she’s recording you.’ And I’m sure she did record the conversation.”

Whoa!!

Barlow explained that she was “very careful” about what she shared. She claims Garcia spent much of the phone call “bashing a few people” on the show’s cast. But Lisa wouldn’t take the bait! Instead, Barlow says she chose to remain positive. And she even encouraged Garcia to take the gig on then-upcoming season four:

“I was like, ‘you know what? This is a great opportunity for you and your girls. This could change your life, this could change your future for you and your girls.'”

Of course, Garcia’s time on RHOSLC was short-lived. Infamously, she was one of the people behind the notorious “Reality Von Tease” Instagram account that targeted show vet-turned-convict Jen Shah and other cast members. When Garcia’s involvement in the Reality Von Tease brouhaha came to light after season four wrapped, she was quickly pushed out and ditched by the cast. For Barlow, the RVT debacle crystallized exactly what she was worried about with that prior allegedly recorded phone conversation:

“Like if you’re capable of doing those things when you’re given a gift of being a Housewife — and so many people want to be one, it’s like being part of an NBA team — if you’re capable of doing those things, where is the trust? If I have to ask you, ‘are you recording this conversation?’ — Then I can’t be real with you, I can’t be vulnerable, and I can’t be open.”

And even though Bravo producers have suggested that they are open to Monica returning to the show in the future, Barlow is NOT down for that. Slamming both Garcia and Shah — who mucked up seasons two and three with her own legal drama — Lisa concluded by continuing to promise even better things ahead for the show:

“Honestly, after dealing with all of this stuff, why would I welcome that? After dealing with everything we dealt with like feds, NYPD, Homeland Security, convicts, no … There’s going to be more than enough drama in Season 5. Nobody’s going to remember RVT.”

Uhhhh we’re pretty sure that we are going to remember RVT at least. LOLz! And Jen Shah’s legal issues made for great television, too! But we understand Lisa’s perspective: she is sick of the side-shows and wants a break! But that’s not really how things work in the Housewives universe…

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Do U think Garcia recorded that phone call?! Or is Lisa outta pocket with her accusation?? Share your takes in the comments (below)!

