Son Of Pawn Stars’ Rick Harrison Dead At 39

Pawn Stars’ Rick Harrison is mourning the sudden loss of his son, Adam Harrison.

According to TMZ, a rep for the 58-year-old reality star revealed the family found out on Friday that Adam recently died from an overdose at the age of 39. The circumstances of his death are unknown at this time, including when and where he overdosed. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to the outlet that they are investigating the case.

So, so sad. For those who don’t know, Adam remained out of the spotlight while his dad and younger brother Corey Harrison worked at the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop and starred in Pawn Stars together. TMZ reported that he was at the shop before the reality show premiered in 2009. However, he has not been employed there in recent years. In addition to his brother Corey, Adam had another sibling named Jake, whom Rick had with his second wife Tracy. Following the news of his death, the family issued a statement to the outlet asking for privacy during this difficult time:

“Our family is extremely saddened by the death of Adam. We ask for privacy as we grieve his loss.”

Rick then took to Instagram to pay tribute to his son. Sharing a picture of him and Adam smiling at the camera, he wrote:

“You will always be in my heart! I love you Adam.”

Corey also took to social media to honor his late brother, sharing an old baby photo of them in a bathtub:

“Wax wtf I will always love you bubba.”

Our hearts go out to the family. Rest in peace, Adam…

If you or someone you know is experiencing substance abuse, help is available. Consider checking out the resources SAMHSA provides at https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline or check out StartYourRecovery.org

