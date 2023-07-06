Armie Hammer Divorce Deets PROVE He's Broke!

Armie Hammer is now officially a single man — and his fully finalized divorce settlement is revealing some interesting things!

Of course, we’ve been tracking the saga of the Call Me By Your Name star’s divorce from now-ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers for a while now. Late last month, we reported on how things were finalizing up between them as they each planned to move on (legally) after the end of their marriage.

But on Wednesday, the world got new details about just what is going into their now-finalized divorce settlement. And it’s, uh, not a lot?!

Related: Sitcom Alum Zachery Ty Bryan Defends Plagiarizing Armie Hammer’s Divorce Statement!

According to TMZ, Armie and Elizabeth have confirmed that they will share joint custody of their two kids — daughter Harper, 8, and son Ford, 6. But interestingly, the film star’s monthly child support requirement is really (really, really) low. Per that news outlet, Hammer is on the hook for only $1,500 per month!!

WTF?!

If you’re wondering why the monetary request of a silver screen star would be so small, well, it’s because he doesn’t have any money!! The finalized divorce docs claim Armie “does not currently have any income,” per that news org. So, the custody settlement can’t be a big ask. And both parties agreed to waive spousal support per those same docs, so at least the Social Network star isn’t on the hook for that…

Perezcious readers may recall that this definitely isn’t the first time we’ve come across news of Hammer’s apparent financial problems.

Back in 2021, his now-ex-girlfriend Courtney Vucekovich spoke out about how she was footing the bill for their outings while the Lone Ranger star crashed in a tiny pool house for free:

“People on the internet when they found out we were dating were like ‘oh she’s a gold digger.’ I was just laughing in my head. He doesn’t have a dollar. He was living in a 500 square foot pool house rent free. He and I were in hotels, restaurants, my flights back and forth, all paid for by me. Everyone’s like ‘oh he loves road trips.’ No, he can’t afford a plane ticket. He couldn’t even fill his truck up with gas, that kind of broke.”

So, yeah, he appears to still be “that kind of broke” with this paltry child support ask and all here. Jeez!!

As for the rest of the divorce settlement, there are a couple other interesting points. For one, Armie wanted to make it so neither he nor Elizabeth could include Harper and Ford in their social media posts. She fought back on that, and they eventually came to a compromise that each parent would be allowed to post kid pics “in a careful, appropriate, and discreet manner.”

They also collectively agreed to hold off on introducing new love interests to their kids until months down the line, as things get more serious with newcomers. Per TMZ, the docs state that neither ex will be allowed to bring their children around a new partner “unless he or she has been in a significant and exclusive relationship with that person for at least 6 months.” That part seems pretty reasonable!

Related: Armie Hammer Will NOT Face Charges After 2-Year Investigation! Read His Statement!

Lastly, there’s a strange amendment in the divorce docs, too: a candy conflict. The ex-couple literally has this statement (below) listed as part of their child-rearing requirements:

“It’s not in the minor children’s best interest to consistently have candy.”

And so, candy consumption will be legally limited by the terms of the divorce settlement! Hey, whatever works, we suppose. Right?! But anyways, a judge signed off on all that — candy amendment included — and now it’s official and final. Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Image via Brian To/WENN]