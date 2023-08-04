Ricky Martin Says His & Jwan Yosef’s Issues Stemmed ‘Pre-Pandemic’ -- ‘This Is Not A Recent Decision’

Ricky Martin is opening up about his divorce from Jwan Yosef… and just how long the two had been falling out.

Since the exes announced their split on Instagram early last month, reports have circulated regarding their estrangement timeline. One source alleged they’d “been having relationship issues for two years,” adding they’d tried therapy, but things just sadly “couldn’t work.” But since dropping the divorce shocker on the world, the two have kept any extra details on what led to their separation, or how long they’d been weighing it as a decision, pretty close to the vest. But that’s all changed now.

Ricky recently sat down with Telemundo’s Lourdes Collazo, where he admitted that his relationship with Jwan began to dwindle BEFORE the COVID-19 pandemic! That’s over three years! He explained:

“When the public found out, we had already gone through a grieving process. Jwan and I will always be family. We have two children that we are going to raise together, and this is not a recent decision. We have been planning this situation for a long time, it’s pre-pandemic.”

Damn!

However, Ricky assures that he and his former lover’s relationship — even if it may no longer be romantic — is “better than ever.” He explained:

“We look into each other’s eyes and smile, we hug each other, and we go through the ups and downs, we cry together, and we laugh together.”

That’s so good to hear! It’s always a best to try and maintain a friendly rapport when there are kids involved, if possible. The two, of course, share daughter Lucia, 4, and son Renn, 3. Ricky is also father to 14-year-old twin sons Matteo and Valentino, which he welcomed via surrogate in 2008. And it sounds like they’ve BEEN making their little ones a priority as they navigate their own issues:

“My children never saw a fight between Jwan and me. That’s why it’s like, ‘Are you going to divorce, are you going to separate, how?’ because we resolved our differences with a good talk, maybe in our room. When we told them, it was like, ‘Well, Dad, are you okay, are you happy? Is this the decision? Don’t do it for us, we’re okay.”

It sounds like above all else, they’re doing a great job raising some mature little humans.

The She Bangs hitmaker ultimately feels the whole divorce process has been “much easier” than he initially suspected, even joking that he and Jwan should pen a how-to! He dished:

“It has been wonderful. I even told Jwan we should write a book about how to get divorced properly. It has been much easier than we thought, but we’ve done it with time and calmness.”

And if you ask Jwan, this appears to be the friendliest split ever! Hoy Dia caught up with him a couple days ago, where he noted he’s in a “good place.” He shared:

“It’s all well, thank you. The kids are happy and we’re happily separated.”

See (below):

En exclusiva: Esto dijo Jwan Yosef sobre su separación de Ricky Martin y revela cómo está la familia. pic.twitter.com/unZmD4hFDO — hoy Día (@hoydia) July 31, 2023

So great! And it sounds like Ricky is looking to find “love” at some point in the future! He shared:

“It was seven or eight years [with Jwan]. I want to have a good time, I want to enjoy life… Let’s take it easy, but yes, I do see myself in another relationship. I’m not talking about the near future, but I like being in love, I like being in a relationship, I like waking up in the morning to a morning kiss, breakfast, and complicity.”

