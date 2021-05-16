Former Child Star Ricky Schroder Harasses Costco Employee Over Wearing A Mask In Viral Video

Ricky Schroder is not too happy about Costco’s mask policy, and he is letting everyone know it.

On Sunday, the former child star from Silver Spoons went viral on Twitter for arguing with a manager named Jason after he wouldn’t let Schroder in the store for not wearing a face covering. The 51-year-old actor told the supervisor from behind the camera:

“Didn’t you see the news? You didn’t see the news. Nationwide, Costco has said you don’t need to wear masks.”

However, the employee explained the state-wide mask mandate in California and the company’s current rules, which is still following all of the local guidelines until told otherwise. Ricky, though, did not like the answer and proceeded to rant about the state being ruined by COVID-19 measures.

“Oh, if they allow us? If they grant us that, our kings? The people in power? You’re gonna listen to these people? They’ve destroyed our economy. They’re destroying our culture. They’re destroying our state, and you’re just gonna listen to their rules.”

While the CDC has lifted restrictions for those who are fully vaccinated, masks are still required in California until June 15, according to CBS Sacramento. The business also announced on Friday that U.S. locations with no state or local mask requirements may allow vaccinated members to not wear a mask in certain areas of the store. The official statement read:

“In Costco locations where the state or local jurisdiction does not have a mask mandate, we will allow members and guests who are fully vaccinated to enter Costco without a face mask or face shield. We will not require proof of vaccination, but we ask for members’ responsible and respectful cooperation with this revised policy. Face coverings will still be required in healthcare settings, including Pharmacy, Optical, Hearing Aid. Costco continues to recommend that all members and guests, especially those who are at higher risk, wear a mask or shield.”

UPDATE: If you are fully vaccinated against #COVID19, you can resume activities without wearing a mask or staying 6 feet apart, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal or territorial laws, incl. local business and workplace guidance. More: https://t.co/FJMon7WlFO — CDC (@CDCgov) May 13, 2021

Obviously, the New York native did not care to follow the rules. Schroder goes on to reveal he has asked to speak to the manager to get a refund — presumably to have his membership canceled.

“I’m getting my refund. I’m getting my refund from Costco. I suggest everybody in California get their refund from Costco. Give up your membership to Costco until they remove this.”

Ch-ch-check out the crazy footage (below):

It should go without saying, but it looks like some people still need a reminder. Don’t attack employees over policies they have absolutely no control over. They don’t make the rules; they are just there to enforce them. What are your thoughts on the viral video from Ricky? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Ricky Schroder/Facebook]