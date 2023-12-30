Kim Zolciak ‘Letting Go Of Things That No Longer Serve’ Her In 2024 Amid Nasty Kroy Biermann Divorce!

Kim Zolciak has a long list of goals for the new year!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum hopped on Instagram Stories Thursday to ask fans about their 2024 New Year’s resolutions. When it came time to share some of her goals for the upcoming year, a big priority of hers that she told her 3.4 million followers — she is letting go!

Specifically, Kim wants to let go of “things” (or possibly people like her estranged husband Kroy Biermann) “that no longer serve” her and surround herself “with amazing people who are willing to grow and learn with” her instead. She wrote in her post:

“I loved all your answers/questions. Sone [sic] of my goals for 2024 are Trusting in the process, being more present, less worrying, letting go of things that no longer serve me, surrounding myself with amazing people who are willing to grow and learn with me, being more open to the possibilities, and so many more but I’m going to keep those close to my heart and will watch them unfold first before I share.”

This post comes as Kim and Kroy have been in the middle of a divorce battle and major money troubles. And we all know how nasty their breakup has been ever since the first filing dropped in July. Here’s hoping there can be some peace between these two in the new year.

