Kyle Richards Turns To Fitness After Mauricio Umansky Split -- But Says It's 'Not' A 'Revenge Body'!

Kyle Richards is fitter than ever after her split from Mauricio Umansky — but don’t get her intentions twisted!

In a new interview with US Weekly on Wednesday, the Real Housewives star opened up about her relationship with both her ex and exercise — and she’s seeing both in a new light. The 54-year-old revealed she’s no longer working out just to lose weight, she’s doing it for herself and her “mental health”:

“I think back to when I was in my 20s and 30s, and I look better than I did then, and that’s after having four kids. It’s definitely never too late. When I was younger, I used to work out to lose weight. Now it’s for me — first and foremost, my mental health. The fact that it makes me look good is just a bonus.”

When asked what inspired her to transform herself after her breakup, she said it was her breast reduction putting her on hold from working out:

“I had a breast reduction [in 2022], and I wasn’t able to work out for eight weeks. At the time, I was on vacation in Europe, eating pasta and drinking wine and cocktails. By the end of the trip, I didn’t recognize myself. I had also just lost my best friend to suicide, and I wasn’t taking care of myself. And [it was] making me feel more depressed. So after we left, I said, ‘That’s it. I’m not going to have bad carbs — no sugar, no pasta, no bread, no alcohol. And I’m going to work out every single day.'”

And that’s exactly what the TV star did! She said cutting out alcohol especially made a difference — and trying new routines has helped her get through “hard” times:

“I started seeing results pretty fast. Even though I wasn’t a big drinker, removing alcohol made such a difference in my skin and how I felt … I’ve always worked out, but I was doing the same thing on repeat — I’d go on hikes and spin. I started including weights, hot yoga [and] running, especially when going through a hard time. It really clears my head.”

But don’t get the reality raven wrong! Just because her sexy new abs are coming after a split, she’s making it CLEAR this is no revenge bod:

“It’s certainly not meant to be a revenge body. It’s meant to be an I-feel-good body.”

