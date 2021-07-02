Taika Waititi Breaks Silence On Those Pics Of Him Making Out With Rita Ora & Tessa Thompson!

It’s all love and thunder!

Back in May, Taika Waititi made the internet blush when he was spotted simultaneously smooching Tessa Thompson and Rita Ora in Sydney, causing fans to wonder just what in Odin’s name was going on.

Well, the Thor: Love and Thunder director finally responded to the viral moment during an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald, and he doesn’t understand what all the fuss was about!

When asked whether the attention from the kissy pics upset him, the actor said:

“Not really. I think in the world of the internet, everything goes away pretty quick. And also, ‘is it that big a deal?’ No, not really. I was doing nothing wrong. It’s fine.”

Quite true! The filmmaker didn’t do anything wrong. But since most of the world was still in lockdown with no one to kiss when the pics hit the web, they were quite intrigued by the threesome — with many wondering if the trio were a full-on throuple.

Alas, Taika didn’t comment on any of that speculation, but it’s clear he’s unbothered by it all. So perhaps we’ll see Tess-aik-ita resurface in the future? We can only hope!

The 45-year-old did, however, share more deetz about his latest Marvel movie, revealing that he and Chris Hemsworth have ramped up the comedy for the recently-wrapped blockbuster.

He shared:

“I think this might be funnier. Everything we did with Ragnarok, we’ve just multiplied it.”

As for whether he’ll be helming a Thor 5, the New Zealand native said:

“Who knows if we do another one after this but I definitely feel like we put everything – every idea and every single ridiculous concept or gag or stunt or character – into this film. I couldn’t be happier with it.”

AH-Mazing!

Taika echoed that sentiment in a Instagram post last month confirming the flick was wrapped. He captioned a pic of himself and Hemsworth on set:

“Sometimes two people come together to inspire the world and change the cinematic landscape forever. And then there’s me and @chrishemsworth who are too cool to care about anything except making movies that bring people absolute joy. Ok I don’t look cool I know that. This film is the craziest thing I’ve ever done and I’m honoured to bust my ass and have a nervous breakdown so you can all see it in May 2022.”

Waititi went on to note that he’ll be post-producing Thor until February, then is set to finish some television projects before he moves onto his Star Wars movie. He shared:

“I don’t know if that’s going to be Star Wars. I hope it’ll be that but there’s a whole lot of other little things that I’ve got my sticky little fingers attached to so we’ll see.”

As for who he’s got his sticky little fingers attached to, we’ll just have to keep on guessing. Or hope that either Tessa or Rita spill more when they’re asked the same question!

