Rob Kardashian's Family Showers Him With Love On Special 35th Birthday: 'Best Friends Until The End Of Time'

Rob Kardashian is feeling all kinds of family love on his special day!

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians occasional guest star turned 35 years old on Thursday, and the KarJenner fam celebrated his birthday in a major way, showering the proud dad with all kinds of social media love and support!

Though Rob himself is notoriously private, and has often shied away from the reality TV cameras much more than any of his famous sisters, that doesn’t mean he’s not still incredibly close with Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, and the rest. And they all let him know it via touching Instagram shout-outs throughout the morning!

Kim kicked things off with an epic old photo of the two of them on a WaveRunner jet ski together, giving amazing 90s (or early 2000s?!) vibes while sharing her heartwarming thoughts about Dream Kardashian‘s dad:

“I love you so much Robbie! … Words can’t even describe how special you are! Not only are u the funnest human being but just the best human being! You’re always down to get Covid shots together then freak out for weeks debating if we’re dying! You’re always down for a good movie night then never show up! LOL”

She also referenced Rob’s pride and joy, Dream, while also putting the KarJenner son’s “lucky” birthday in context with several four-leaf clover emojis:

“I love how our daughters are besties! Seeing u be the best dad makes me so happy! Dream is so lucky to have you just like we all are! I knew you would be our good luck charm being born today”

So sweet!

Here’s her full post:

Love it!

Khloé commented on Kim’s post with eight (!) more shamrock emojis, and soon thereafter added her own IG love for her little brother:

“You’ve been my best friend since the minute you were born and sorry to break this to you but we will Be best friends until the end of time, through every lifetime. You’re stuck with me kiddo.”

And the 37-year-old Revenge Body star added:

“I hope you know how dope you are. You’re one of my favorite people on this planet. I want you to know how honored I am to be your sister. I would do anything for you! You are my best friend! Truly, you’re The funniest guy I know! Never change your gentle and hysterically silly spirit!! Continue to find your best self. Continue to keep your head held high as you find your way through this insane life. Continue being the best daddy you can be.”

Amazing!

Not to be outdone, momager Kris Jenner shared an incredible throwback slideshow of old pics of her “amazing, incredible” only son.

Along with it, she told the Arthur George founder how proud she’s been to be his momma throughout the years:

So sweet!

BTW, Kourtney re-shared Kris’ pic carousel via IG Stories later on Thursday morning, and Kendall Jenner re-shared Khloé’s love via the same medium. So they are all coming out in style for the birthday boy!

Rob himself hasn’t posted about his own birthday, though he has also taken to IG Stories early on Thursday to re-share other public well wishes from friends around social media. Clearly, it’s been a busy and fun day for Rob!

We always love seeing old family pics like this, too, they are seriously so cute!

Here’s hoping Rob has the best 35th birthday ever!

[Image via Judy Eddy/WENN/Kim Kardashian/Khloé Kardashian/Instagram]