The Real Reason Rob Kardashian Wasn't At Kourtney's Italian Wedding To Travis Barker

We’ve all been keeping up with Kourtney Kardashian and her husband, Travis Barker, following their star-studded wedding in Portofino, Italy! But at least one person definitely hasn’t been keeping up with Kravis — and no, we’re not talking about Scott Disick! (Although he hasn’t, either. Womp, womp.)

As we’ve previously reported, Rob Kardashian was M.I.A. from Castello Brown for this past weekend’s incredible A-list event, and his absence didn’t go unnoticed among Kardashian fans online and those reporting on the wedding escapades!

But now, there is more reporting out about why he wasn’t in the gorgeous Italian city for his 43-year-old sister’s big day!

A source “close to the sock designer” spoke to E! News about Rob’s noticeable absence from the event in a report published on Tuesday morning. In the chat, the insider explained why the Arthur George frontman opted to stay back in El Lay instead of trek out to the beautiful European locale:

“Rob didn’t feel comfortable attending Kourtney’s wedding because he doesn’t like a spectacle. It’s just not his thing, and he’s become an extremely private person.”

Interesting! We know he’s historically been a pretty private, low-key guy, of course. But it’s definitely noteworthy to hear that Rob is apparently taking that a step further now, too.

Thankfully, the Poosh founder wasn’t at all upset that her little brother didn’t come out for the wedding. The insider went on to explain that the mom of three has Rob’s back whether he shows up or not:

“Kourtney and the entire family completely understand. Kourtney didn’t expect Rob to attend and knows she has his support either way.”

So that’s definitely nice!

The insider took a broader look at Rob’s push for privacy over the years, too. In their reveal to the news outlet, the source noted that Rob has worked to stay out of the spotlight and remain as private as can be as he’s gotten older:

“Rob likes to stay out of the spotlight and keep to himself. He will make appearances at more private low-key events but doesn’t like to be around the cameras and at events like this.”

A second source optimistically added more about Rob’s future plans to celebrate with Kourt and her professional drummer groom as well, adding this:

“Rob is excited to celebrate with Kourtney and Travis when they return. He was missed, but there in spirit.”

That’s sweet!

And a source close to Kourt doubled down on the bride’s sheer joy throughout the amazing Italian getaway weekend, as well. This insider echoed earlier reports about the hot momma’s wedded bliss even without her little bro there:

“She really had a smile on her face throughout the entire night, and was beaming of happiness.”

Awww!

Even a few days later now, we still love to hear that! Congrats again to Kourtney and Travis on living out their fairytale wedding, and going off to enjoy their happily ever after!

What do y’all think about Rob, tho, Perezcious readers??

Sound OFF with your take on super-private Kardashian son down in the comments (below)…

