Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Resurfaced Pic Appearance On Sis Khloé's Socials Ahead Of Daughter Dream's Birthday!

Dream Kardashian turns seven years old on Friday (happy birthday!!), and so her dad is popping up prominently once again on socials!

Rob Kardashian very rarely shows his face on social media, of course, but on Wednesday night, his sis Khloé Kardashian took care of that for him with an old snap that got re-posted to her Instagram Stories. And it shows him proudly taking on daddy duty with his lovely Dream in his arms!

In the snap, Rob can be seen standing in the foyer of one of the KarJenner homes. He’s there posting up with Dream sitting atop his shoulders above him. The pic appears to have been taken at Dream’s fifth birthday party — so, two years ago — which had Barbie-themed decor throughout. And both daddy and daughter are smiling as brightly as can be in the snap!

The photo is set far-off from Rob and Dream, with the two of them standing a good distance back from the camera. But still, their smiles come through very prominently!! Ch-ch-check it out for yourself (below):

Awww!

Obviously, with Dream’s seventh birthday now on Friday as we’ve mentioned, it’ll be interesting to see how the KarJenner fam celebrates it — and how Rob does or doesn’t pop up in more social media snaps throughout the weekend! One thing remains sure, though: Khloé really, really loves her brother… and her niece! So sweet!

[Image via Hulu/YouTube/Rob Kardashian/Instagram]