Rob Kardashian Flashes Big Smile In Rare New Pic With Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, & Travis Barker!

Rob Kardashian is one to keep a low profile, but we finally got a peek at the 34-year-old in a new pic posted by his big sister on Monday night!

Dream Kardashian‘s poppa was all smiles while out to dinner with Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Travis Barker… or at least that’s what we’re gathering from this latest Instagram upload (above)! The KKW Beauty founder shared the rare pic of her brother cheesing next to KoKo, along with a snap of hot couple Kourt and Trav, to her account yesterday, captioning it:

“Dinner with my fave couples”

LOLz! The long-running joke of Rob and Khloé being an item apparently never gets old — but it is inneresting seeing oldest sister Kourtney is the only one in a relationship! After all, Kim is single amid her divorce from Kanye West. Khlo-money? Single again following her split from Tristan Thompson. And Rob? Apparently he’s single, too!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

Whether they were filming for their new Hulu reality show or not, it’s not often we get to see the whole gang together so publicly. And considering how happy and healthy everyone looks, it’s no wonder they wanted to commemorate the occasion with some pics!

Related: Kim & Kanye Spotted On Dinner Date — Are They Putting Divorce On Hold?

The post garnered over four million likes at the time of writing, with PLENTY of comments celebrating Rob’s outing! For one, True Thompson‘s momma wrote:

“FOEVA @robkardashianofficial”

Meanwhile, Travis dropped a black heart emoji!

Hilariously, there were plenty of followers calling “Sweet Home Alabama” on the brotherly-sisterly love — just take a look at some of the reactions (below):

“What kinda Sweet home Alabama caption KIM” “idk if couple is the right word kimmy” “They’re siblings” “Omg Khloe is dating Rob?”

Too good!!

[Image via Kim Kardashian/Instagram]