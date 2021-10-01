Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Spotted On Dinner Date -- Could They Be Putting Divorce On Pause??

Kimye are back… at least as friends!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were spotted out to dinner on Thursday night, yet again sparking reconciliation rumors! Photographers caught the exes leaving Nobu Malibu with some friends looking fine AF in sleek outfits for a fun night out.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum rocked a skintight, light purple catsuit while the rapper kept things casual in an all-black getup. Things between the co-parents, who filed for divorce in February, looked pretty amicable, too! Ch-ch-check out the pics HERE!

Related: Kim Kardashian Remembers Her Father Robert On The 18th Anniversary Of His Death

Pretty exciting to see them getting along! But does this mean they might ditch the divorce altogether?? Speculation into their relationship has skyrocketed the last few months, especially after Kimmy Kake’s showed over-the-top support for Ye’s new album Donda and appeared at the Met Gala alongside a look-alike of the musician, fashion designer Demna Gvasalia!

We’re sorry to inform stans that these two are not reigniting their romantic relationship or halting their divorce just yet, but they will forever be connected in another way (and not just because they co-parent kids North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2). An Us Weekly source confirmed on Friday that the Yeezy designer “is still styling Kim,” dishing:

“They have a more of a friendship and working relationship as they co-parent. They’re not back together.”

That said, they don’t plan on calling it quits on their business ventures any time soon! The confidant continued:

“[She] will be involved with Kanye’s work ventures and he will be involved with hers.”

Such an inneresting decision given a source previously told the outlet the exes haven’t “been on the same page for a while.” Back in June during an episode of KUWTK, Kim revealed why issues with her then-husband had reached a breaking point, admitting:

“I never thought I was lonely. I always thought it was totally fine — I can just have my kids, and my husband moves from state to state, and I’m on this ride with him. I [was] okay with that. But after turning 40 this year, I realized…no. I don’t want a husband that lives in a completely different state.”

If distance was the biggest reason for the split, we suppose we can understand this ongoing working relationship, and it’s good that the co-parents will still have something to keep them connected while they raise their children. But we really hope the duo can stay on the same page when it comes to these partnerships so nothing gets in the way of their family life!

Related: Clare Crawley Seemingly Shades Dale Moss After Their Split — But Does BiP‘s Abigail Heringer Have Anything To Do With It???

If the Heartless vocalist really is still vying to get back together with his former spouse, who was “hesitant” to reconcile in September, we have a feeling he may have a hidden agenda in partnering up with the SKIMS founder. Last month, Us learned:

“Kanye wants to get back with Kim.”

That same source also teased:

“[Kanye] sees the two of them together and wants to make that a reality now. He has been trying to get back in her good graces again and it seems to be working.”

So, what do U think, Perezcious readers? Are they getting along as just friends or could there be something more in the air? Drop your theories in the comments (below)!

[Image via WENN/Avalon/Ivan Nikolov]