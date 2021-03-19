Rob Kardashian 'In A Really Great Place' As He Commits To Healthier Lifestyle!

More health happiness is headed Rob Kardashian’s way!!

After committing to tackle his physical and mental health this year, the sole KarJenner son is apparently crushing his goals! In fact, according to ET’s source, he’s “in a really great place,” and that has a LOT to do with his daughter Dream! Speaking on the KUWTK star, an insider explained the impact Rob’s 4-year-old has had on his life, saying:

“After his daughter was born, he committed to taking better care of his health so he could have the energy to keep up with her, and the benefits of that are visible. He looks good and seems happy. This wasn’t about a quick fix.”

We love that Rob skipped “a quick fix” option for long-term change. While it might take a little longer to achieve his goal weight, committing to do the work is what’s going to set the father up for success!

It’s also been obvious on social media that Kim Kardashian’s bro is feeling lighter these days, but don’t expect to see him spamming your feed with many selfies. The source insisted the 34-year-old still prefers to stay out of the public eye. Chilling at home and hanging with family is way more this celeb’s style! That didn’t stop him from having an epic birthday celebration on Wednesday, though!!

His entire family got together to praise the entrepreneur and shower him with love and treats… like this hilarious cake Kylie Jenner posted:

We’re always so happy to see Rob thriving! Thoughts on his slow and steady approach to optimal health, Perezcious readers?! SOUND OFF on it all in the comments (below)!

