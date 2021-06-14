Messy Divorce Alert! Rob Riggle Accuses Estranged Wife Of SPYING On Him With Hidden Camera!

Whoa. We’ve seen some messy divorces in our time, but this is a seriously scary violation!

In case you missed it, one of the many, many relationships which didn’t survive the stress of the pandemic and lockdown was that of comedian Rob Riggle and his wife, Tiffany. Back in October, she filed for divorce after an astounding 23 years together, 21 of it as husband and wife.

The couple, who share two teenage children together, split back in May of 2020, according to the docs. Tiffany cited “irreconcilable differences” as to the reason for the split. But that legal catch-all doesn’t begin to describe the drama that’s been going on between these two since they broke up!

In new legal docs obtained by TMZ, Rob claims that after the divorce filing, a fat wad of emergency cash — $28,000 to be exact — went missing from his home office. The Hangover alum immediately narrowed his list of suspects to one and confronted his now estranged wife; she claimed to know nothing about it.

But that’s just the beginning of the accusations…

He has been living at a second, smaller house they own, while his wife has stayed in the larger family home with their kids. Despite the separation, Riggle says in the filing he was starting to feel like he was being watched.

He claims Tiffany hacked into his Apple account and got hold of his emails, texts, contacts, and photos. What could she have been looking for?

Well, Rob is apparently already dating someone else. It’s unclear from the legal filings how long that’s been going on, and whether it was the reason for the split in the first place.

But a hack wouldn’t explain this…

The Holey Moley host claims his wife somehow knew details from private conversations he had in his office with his girlfriend, or to his assistant about her. Tiffany and other anonymous numbers, he claims, would text him and his girlfriend referencing things they couldn’t have known. Scary…

So the former Marine Corps officer hatched a misinformation plot. He and his GF had fake pre-planned conversations in the office where he suspected they were being spied on, he claims, and sure enough — he says his wife started referencing that information.

As a result, he went the extra step of having his home swept for electronic devices — and a HIDDEN CAMERA was found in his smoke detector! WILD!

With the smoke detector camera, he suddenly had all the hard evidence he needed.

He says the camera’s memory card showed over 10,000 videos, with sound, going back to August. And apparently the first video on it is Tiffany standing on a ladder installing it! Not only that, there’s video, he claims, of her back in the office later counting the money he says must be the $28k before taking it!

Riggle has been granted a temporary restraining order against his ex, with another hearing scheduled for next month about the spy tech.

Man, that is among the messiest moves we’ve heard an ex make — and one of the savviest responses.

Have YOU ever caught an ex spying? Let us know in the comments (below) and STAY SAFE OUT THERE!

[Image via ABC/Judy Eddy/WENN.]