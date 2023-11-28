Robert De Niro Gets FURIOUS When His Anti-Trump Speech Gets Censored On Teleprompter At Gotham Awards! Watch!

Robert De Niro isn’t going to sit back and take being censored!

The Hollywood legend was presenting a historical icon and creator tribute to Martin Scorsese and his film Killers of the Flower Moon at the Gotham Awards on Monday night. But as he read his remarks from the teleprompter, he seemed perturbed. But he finished, and there was a video package. Afterward, however, when it got back to De Niro, he had made up his mind. He declared:

“I just want to say one thing. The beginning of my speech was edited, cut out. I didn’t know about it. And I want to read it.”

He pulled out his phone, and read the speech, which was extremely political — which was all too appropriate given the film’s subject matter:

“History isn’t history any more. Truth is not truth. Even facts are being replaced by alternative facts and driven by conspiracy theories and ugliness. In Florida, young students are taught that slaves developed skills which can be applied for their personal benefit. The entertainment industry isn’t immune to this festering disease. The Duke, John Wayne, famously said of Native Americans, ‘I don’t feel we did wrong in taking this great country away from them. There were great numbers of people who needed new land and the Indians were selfishly trying to keep it for themselves.'”

Wow. They cut all that out?? Did they think he wouldn’t notice? Or that he wouldn’t say anything?? Well, they picked a fight with the wrong Raging Bull star!

Bobby then went into some comments directed right at the leader of the American anti-truth movement, Donald Trump. He said:

“Lying has become just another tool in the charlatan’s arsenal. The former president lied to us more than 30,000 times during his four years in office, and he’s keeping up the pace in his current campaign of retribution. But with all his lies, he can’t hide his soul. He attacks the weak, destroys the gifts of nature, and shows disrespect – for example by using ‘Pocahontas’ as a slur.”

Why would that be censored? Was it just for time? Were they afraid of political retribution, as so many have become lately?? Hmm…

Looking down at his thank you notes, De Niro mentioned he was going to thank Apple and the Gotham Awards, but now…

“I don’t feel like thanking them at all for what they did. How dare they do that, actually.”

See the wild awards show moment (below)!

