Taylor Swift’s COUSIN Is The One Who Set Her Up With Travis Kelce?!

Have we finally figured out the mystery “cupid” who set up Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce?!

Over the weekend, the pop superstar’s second cousin Danny Frye III hyped up his famous family member in a TikTok interview with FloRacing. The Oklahoma dirt track racer gushed over growing up “pretty close” with the Shake It Off singer, but added that finding time with her has been more challenging ever since she “exploded.”

Uhhh, yeah! She’s a busy woman!

But more innerestingly, while showing off a pic of himself and the 34-year-old hugging at a Kansas City Chiefs football game, he insinuated that he had something to do with her and the tight end’s romance. He dished:

“A lot of people have been trying to figure out who I am lately. But yeah, it’s been an interesting, say, month or so. I’ve been going to a few Chiefs games, been having, uh — made a love connection between her and Travis Kelce.”

OMG!

Back in November, the NFL star end told the Wall Street Journal Magazine that there was someone in Taylor’s inner circle that helped bring them together. He said at the time:

“There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was, in her corner [who said]: ‘Yo! Did you know he was coming?’ I had somebody playing Cupid.”

Well, we can definitely picture Danny being the type of guy who would have known who Travis was… So maybe this IS the mystery “cupid”! Still haven’t heard any firm confirmation from Taylor or Trav, though.

But as far as his relationship with the Midnights artist, Danny shared:

“It’s been quite the 34 years that we’ve had together.”

So sweet!

Watch his full interview (below):

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you believe him? Sound OFF in the comments down below!

