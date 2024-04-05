Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse Confirm Birth With First Pic Of 'Angel' Baby!

Congrats again to Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse!

We reported last week the Hollywood power couple quietly welcomed their first child. Pics came out of the pair on a walk with a stroller instead of a bump. So it was easy to put two and two together and get ONE new baby!

Well, Suki finally decided to break the silence and posted an absolutely precious pic cradling the newborn, captioning:

“welcome to the world angel “

See the sweet photo (below)!

All her famous friends sent their love. Selena Gomez and Lily Aldridge sent their congrats, Lily Collins and Iris Apatow sent heart eyes, Halsey called her a “ROCKSTAR MOM,” Paris Hilton wrote:

“Congratulations love! So happy for you both!”

Alyssa Milano commented:

“Now the fun really begins.”

Which kinda sounds like a threat… LOLz!

In all seriousness, HUGE congrats to R-Patz and Suki! We’re so happy for them!

[Image via MEGA/WENN.]