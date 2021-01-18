Romeo Beckham Bares Abs & Goes Full Male Model For First L’Uomo Vogue Cover Spread!

With parents like Victoria Beckham and David Beckham, it’s no surprise that Romeo Beckham looked absolutely stunning on his debut magazine cover!

For the first time ever, the 18-year-old model graced the first of four covers for L’Uomo Vogue’s Generation Issue, which will hit newsstands on January 22, and he served some serious model face! (Like, that smolder though!? Are U kidding us?! Work!)

The glossy collaborated with world-renowned photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggot (they’ve literally worked with everyone!) to capture a more mature Romeo, who’s rocking some new platinum-blonde hair and posing in different designer outfits that happen to reveal some toned abs.

On the cover, the Brit is wrapped up in an oversized green sweater, grey pants, and a pair of black leather boots from Prada. Some shots featured the star flaunting his chest and abs as he sported a cropped teal tank top in one photo, while another image featured him in a stripped unbuttoned tuxedo vest. Oh, not to mention the fact that in every single snapshot, his boxers are bared to the world.

Styling, of course, courtesy of the legendary stylist Danny Reed. Snaps to you because Romeo looked fantastic!

There’s also the small detail that he seriously looks so much like his father circa 2000 and beyond. It’s absolutely crazy! Do you see it? Ch-ch-check out the images for yourself (below)!

AH-FREAKING-MAZING, we know!

What did U think about Romeo first-ever cover? Do U absolutely love it? Or do U think it’s a flop? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Romeo Beckham/Instagram]