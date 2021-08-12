Rosie O'Donnell's Son Blake Is Handsome & GROWN Now -- And Fans Have THOUGHTS!

Rosie O’Donnell‘s son is THE MAN!

No, really! Blake O’Donnell is all grown up now, and his 59-year-old comedienne mom is clearly very proud of the man he has become! Even though, for the rest of us who recall his December 1999 birth and later childhood, it’s kind of shocking to see him as, like, an adult. We feel so old! LOLz!

We mention all this because on Wednesday, the former co-host of The View shared a series of super-rare family photos to her Instagram account. Included in the photos were rare shots of middle child Blake, who is now old enough to drink alcohol (!), his girlfriend, Teresa, and his 8-year-old little sister Dakota, who also goes by Dax. Considering the 21-year-old was actually born one month premature at just 5 pounds and 5 ounces, it’s doubly stunning and inspiring to see him today — so strong, so healthy, so lovin’ life!

Captioning the post “We r family,” Rosie clearly loves how everything has come together so well for her brood! Ch-ch-check out the best and brightest 2021 versions of Blake, Dax, Teresa, and Rosie right here:

OMG! LOVING it!

First off, Rosie looks great. We love the hairstyle — and her glasses! It’s amazing to see Dax and Teresa smile, too. But can we talk about Blake?! That mop of hair on top of his head, the million dollar smile, the casual-but-clean look with white polo shirt and khakis… the boy has become a man!

Fans couldn’t believe it, either, with many of them reacting wildly and excitedly with messages and words like this (below):

“So much good done by the Rose!” “He has grown up so fast! He [sic] a handsome young man.” “I love seeing good families!” “Beautiful pictures! Thank you for sharing” “Wow, Blake is so grown!! He’s got us all feeling our age!!” “Oh, man! Blake I remember when you were born! Beautiful family Rosie!” “Can’t believe how tall he is, little Blake. Wonderful family. You did a great job”

Awww!

That’s seriously too cute. And that last message especially is so touching — it feels very, very gratifying to hear something like that as a parent. That’s the ultimate goal, right?! What do U make of Blake’s big come-up, Perezcious readers?!

