Said Too Much? Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Desperate To Edit Netflix Series And His Memoir Following Queen's Death!

Full of regret? Or just trying to get it right?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly trying to make some major changes to their upcoming projects in light of Queen Elizabeth II’s death!

On Thursday, multiple sources told Page Six the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are trying to slow down the release of their upcoming Netflix docuseries, which has been in the works for more than a year. While no release date has been set yet, insiders revealed execs at the streaming giant were hoping to air the series in December, just after the fifth season of The Crown on November 9. But with the Queen gone, Harry and Meghan want to make edits to the show — which could push the release back to later in 2023!

This wouldn’t be the couple’s only delayed project. The 38-year-old’s memoir from Penguin Random House was supposed to hit shelves in November, according to reports, but has now been delayed until sometime next year. Apparently, Harry wanted to go back in and potentially take out some of the truth bombs!

But here’s the interesting thing: according to Page Six, many royal experts have claimed King Charles III won’t give Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, their prince and princess titles until their parent’s media projects are released — probably so he can see the damage done before granting them their wish! So, why are they holding off?!

While the couple was part of the usual editing process on the show and book, as to be expected, sources claim they’d like to take out or at least downplay some of what they said about King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William, and Princess Catherine AKA Kate Middleton. Sooo… basically they want to cut all the juicy stuff? That’s not going to help with sales or viewership! Just saying!

One Hollywood insider told the outlet:

“A lot of conversations are happening. I hear that Harry and Meghan want the series to be held until next year, they want to stall.”

The source couldn’t help but wonder if the project would be canned, adding:

“I wonder if the show could even be dead in the water at this point, do Harry and Meghan just want to shelve this thing?”

Wooow. Would they?! There are millions of dollars on the line, we’d be shocked if they walked away from that sort of paycheck! Mind you, they signed this Netflix deal way back in 2020 — so it’s no wonder the company is eager to release something from the couple. We’ve all been waiting for a long time now!

Even if they want to get out of their contract, it’s unlikely Netflix will let them, a highly placed insider at the streamer revealed:

“Netflix has been keen to have the show ready to stream for December. There’s a lot of pressure on (Netflix CEO) Ted Sarandos, who has the relationship with Harry and Meghan, to get this show finished.”

We understand wanting to be respectful of the Queen and giving some space between her death and the release of these projects, but it’s surprising to hear they might be trying to scrap the series altogether! They must have said some awful stuff about the royal family if they’re so concerned about it!

TBH, we’re a little surprised to hear they’re editing the content, too. From the sounds of it, the family feud was as strong as ever while they joined forces with the royals in the UK to mourn the Queen. So, what’s their motive in wanting to cut back some of the explosive deets? Are they just trying to suck up now that Harry’s father is the King?! What do YOU think is going on? Sound OFF (below)!

