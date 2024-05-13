Kylie Jenner Shares Heartwarming New Snaps Of Stormi & Aire For Mother's Day -- Too Cute!

Kylie Jenner had herself an incredible Mother’s Day on Sunday!

We hope you remembered to call your momma (or mother figure) and wish her well for her big day. But whatever your mom got for the celebration pales in comparison to Kylie’s cute critters hanging around their 26-year-old momma! The KUWTK alum took to Instagram on Sunday to share an incredible carousel of photos of 6-year-old daughter Stormi and 2-year-old son Aire, who she shares with ex Travis Scott.

The snaps run the gamut of cuteness. In the first, Stormi can be seen brushing Aire’s hair. In the second, which appears to be a throwback snap to last December, the Kylie Skin mogul is sitting with both of them in front of the Christmas tree. In the third, Stormi is all smiles with a big cup of ice cream. In the fourth, it’s Aire’s turn to smile while enjoying some time in a swimming pool. Next comes a wrestling match between momma and both of her littles ones — aww! And the carousel rounds out with two more incredible snaps of the tykes along with Ky. So great!

Plenty of Kylie’s and friends commented on the pics, too, including mom-to-be Hailey Bieber, who wrote:

“Happy Mothers Day most beautiful Mommy.”

Awww!

You can see the pics for yourself over on Kylie’s IG account at the link HERE. Thoughts, y’all??

[Image via Kylie Jenner/Instagram/Instagram]