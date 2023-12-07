Royal Tell-All Endgame Is A FLOP! Book Calling Princess Catherine ‘Cold’ Sells HOW MANY COPIES?!

Omid Scobie must not be happy right now…

The author released the book Endgame last week, which dropped a ton of bombshell allegations about the royal family. It touched on everything from how The Firm chose to “ignore” the Black Lives Matter movement and how the palace was “desperate” to stop the cheating rumor surrounding Prince William. Scobie’s sources even described Princess Catherine as “cold if she does like someone,” making it crystal clear she never liked Meghan Markle.

But the biggest shocker to come out of the book – at least in the Dutch version? Catherine and King Charles allegedly had been the two royals involved in the “troubling” discussions about how dark Meghan and Prince Harry’s then-unborn son Archie’s skin tone would be.

You would think a book with so many juicy details about the royal family would do very well. That people would have been eager to consume every ounce of tea from it. But it turns out the book was a major FLOP!

According to The Sun, the author’s work sold five times fewer copies than his previous book, Finding Freedom, in its first week in print. Whoa, what?! Since being released last Tuesday, the book has been purchased 6,448 times in the UK compared to his first book, which sold 31,000 copies in its first week back in 2020. Oof. Endgame was sold across bookstores, supermarkets, and online markets for £11.93 in its first seven days on the market instead of the recommended retail price of £22 — meaning it made only £76,923 or roughly $96,600.

Yikes!

These numbers must sting for Scobie! But for the royal family, on the other hand? They must be ecstatic to see this book failing so far!

