Tori Spelling Poses With Kids In First Family Red Carpet After Split With Dean!

Tori Spelling is finishing out 2023 strong!

As we’ve all seen, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum has had a difficult year. Between being forced to uproot her family after a bad mold infestation in her LA home, to even worse rumored money struggles, to her messy split from estranged husband Dean McDermott — it’s been trying, to say the least. But she’s making the year’s final month count!

On Tuesday, she shared pics from the Jingle Ball 2023 red carpet in El Lay, where she posed in a festive red and black shirt and skirt set with four of her five kiddos, including Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 6. And it sounds like they had a terrific time! She captioned the post:

“Music , Kiddos, and Sequins OH MY! My kids and friends and family had the BEST time this past weekend! Thank you for everything @iheartradio @iheartjingleball you made a pre teen girl , teen girl , and moms dream come true seeing [Olivia Rodrigo].”

Related: Taylor Swift Didn’t Leave The House For A YEAR After Kim Kardashian Drama!

She didn’t refrain from addressing her “challenging” year, adding:

“After a challenging 2023 it was everything to see Olivia! She’s been our anthem and music champion thru this time. We sang our hearts out to her. Grateful beyond words to my @iheartradio family!!”

And like we said, almost the whole gang was back! Her 16-year-old was noticeably missing, no idea why. Not an Olivia fan maybe? And no Dean, obviously.

Awww! What a cool experience for her and her kids to get to see Olivia IRL! It sounds like they definitely needed some fun after what Dean says he put them all through… What a great momma.

Since their split, Dean has moved on with account exec Lily Calo, while Tori, herself, has been spotted having some good times with marketing CEO Ryan Cramer. So we guess they’re both back on their feet?

If nothing else Tori is looking PHENOMENAL! And she credits her team, adding:

“Also grateful to our friends and hair/makeup goddesses that made all of us girlies look and feel special : @laurarugetti @julzhopemua @nicolevegahair ”

See more pics (below):

Tori and her brood deserve a good time! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via DoctorOz/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]