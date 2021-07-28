Ruby Rose's Ambulance Had To Drive For HOURS To Find An Open Emergency Room -- Tells Fans GET VACCINATED!

Finding emergency medical care shouldn’t have to be a marathon!

Ruby Rose took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to reveal that she was rushed to the hospital due to a complication from surgery. She began:

“I did have a procedure and I had to have surgery, but it was fine and the surgery went well. But then I had a few complications and I had to go to the emergency room to go to the hospital.”

While she didn’t go into detail about the procedure or the complication, the Orange Is The New Black alum did get candid about how long it took for her to actually get accepted into an emergency room because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Tearing up in her video, the 35-year-old actress said she called an ambulance to take her to the hospital — but the vehicle was forced to drive around for hours (yes, hours!) because they couldn’t find a hospital that had availability to admit her.

She explained:

“They’d been rejecting people all night. And my case was quite serious — we stuck it out for a little bit longer, and we were lucky enough to get accepted by a hospital after a bit of a standoff.”

Wow!

Thankfully, the DJ got the care she needed from an “amazing” healthcare team, who she thanked in the video.

The star went on to urge her followers to get the COVID-19 vaccine, as the ongoing pandemic was the reason it took her so long to get a room. She shared:

“Please stay safe, try to keep everyone safe. Get vaccinated if you can, please… It’s just… it doesn’t need to be this hard for everyone and I just can’t imagine all the other people that are having way more, way, way more serious situations happening right now.”

She’s definitely not wrong: hospitals around the States have been dealing with a shortage of beds and staff to give proper care for their patients amid the pandemic. The current shortage is largely due to a rise in cases from the highly transmissible delta variant of the virus — which has prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to recommend face masks in indoor public places for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

The Australia native added that she’d continue taking a break from social media as she heals, ending her video by telling her followers:

“I’m just sending everyone love… I love you all and take care of yourselves.”

Rest up, Ruby! And to everyone else: get vaccinated, if you haven’t yet! Help keep yourself AND everyone else safe!

[Image via Avalon/WENN]