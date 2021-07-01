Rumer Willis Shuts Down Body Shamers Who Called Her 'Too Skinny'

Rumer Willis‘ summertime fun doesn’t include entertaining body shamers!

The actress has been known to speak up about body positivity, so it’s no surprise she would have an eloquent response to body shamers. The current round of critics came out of the woodwork after she posted some bright, sunny snaps before leaving on a summer vacay on Tuesday. She captioned the shot:

“Leaving on a

And honestly I really don’t know if I’ll be back again…. “

Fans seemed to think the 32-year-old looked too thin, commenting:

“she looks at the edge of unhealthy. ” “Your face even looks different.” “Wish you would continue to stay true to your honesty about body positivity and stop with the filters. So many posts you’re unrecognizable and you were one of the few we could trust.” “Why ? You are not looking healthy . “

The influx of critique and concern led to Demi Moore’s daughter addressing the issue on her IG Story. Alongside another pic from the same shoot, she wrote:

“I know I don’t need to do this but in [an] effort to spread some awareness and shed some light on body shaming tactics i felt the need to share. After the barrage of some really inappropriate comments left on my pic I posted yesterday I was left really bummed cause I was really enjoying the silly pics I took. It was a weird angle that even made me feel like I looked smaller than I do in real life. But regardless even though you may think it’s your job or even your right to leave your unfiltered thoughts or judgements about my body for me and others to read…it’s not. For reference this is another angle and you can see what I actually look like.”

The House Bunny star added:

“Also just to give clarity if I was really struggling with any kind of food issues ( which I’m gratefully not) coming for me in my comments and telling me how I’m too skinny or I need to eat is absolutely not helpful and extremely body shaming. If you were actually concerned for my health snd [sic] welfare or anyone you think may be actually struggling send them a dm and have a private conversation and really ask how they are doing if they would like support instead of posting inflammatory public comments.”

She concluded:

“Body shaming of any kind is something I will not stand for.”

Good for you, Rumer! This is a recurring problem on social media, so hopefully people take her message to heart. In the meantime, we hope she enjoys her trip!

