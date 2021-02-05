Rupert Grint Hasn't Seen All The Harry Potter Movies! WTF!

What does Rupert Grint have in common with your weird religious aunt?

He hasn’t seen all the Harry Potter films! The actor who starred in all eight, Ron Weasley himself, and he hasn’t even bother to watch? How is that possible?! He told Variety on Thursday:

“I’ve probably seen the first three at the premieres, but after that I stopped watching them.”

What?! He hasn’t even seen Goblet Of Fire? With hunky young Robert Pattinson?! Or that Dobby scene in Deathly Hallows Part I? Or the climactic fight between Harry and Lord Voldemort?! We mean… WHAT??! We know he was in them, so he obviously knows what happens and all — but with the amount of visual effects added to those movies, the final product is a completely different beast.

We’re just flummoxed here, we don’t mind saying. However, the former child star, now 32 years old and a daddy (he and wife Georgia Groome had their first child last May), says he likely will have to watch eventually — when Wednesday hits that age:

“But now that I have a daughter, I will probably have to watch them with her.”

What an inneresting experience that will be. Here’s hoping she isn’t Team Draco.

While they had him, Variety also asked about the recently reported Potterverse ongoing series being developed for HBO Max. Rupert hasn’t heard much, but he does not expect to be a part of it in any way — and he’s just fine with that. He mused:

“It’ll be weird if it was a continuation kind of thing. I weirdly feel quite protective of that character. Even when I saw the stage shows, it was a very strange experience… If it’s like a different group of friends, I guess it would be interesting.”

We’d have to agree. The whole thing about that universe is that it felt like anyone’s stories would have been pretty interesting and fun to watch, not just the “Chosen One” and his buddies.

Heck, they’ve already made like three movies just about a researcher who wrote one of their textbooks!

We still can’t believe Ron Weasley himself hasn’t seen the Harry Potter movies. We hope it’s not one of those things where certain actors can’t watch themselves onscreen. If so, he’s also missing out on his latest project, Apple TV+‘s acclaimed series Servant from director M. Night Shyamalan.

Are there any movies people are shocked YOU’VE never seen??

