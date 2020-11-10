Rupert Grint Joins Instagram To Share First Pic Of Daughter Wednesday!

Rupert Grint is officially on the ‘gram — and he’s made one special introduction!

The Harry Potter star finally joined Instagram on Tuesday to share the fist photo of his and Georgina Groome’s 6-month-old daughter Wednesday! It’s about time!

Captioning a photo (above) of him holding the little one while she wore a pink sweater, the 32-year-old star wrote:

“Hey Instagram … only 10 years late, but here I am. Grint on the Gram! Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert.”

Better late than never!

Unsurprisingly, his first post was flooded with well-wishes — including a comment from fellow Hogwarts alum Tom Felton, who wrote:

“Welcome Weasley , it’s about time. Love to Wednesday xx”

For what it’s worth, it looks like Rupert’s making up for lost time: he already has 1.3 million followers and counting!

Ch-ch-check out his full post (below).

Welcome to Insta, Ron!

[Image via Rupert Grint/Instagram]