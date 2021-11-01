Rust AD Breaks Silence After Tragic Shooting -- Find Out Where He Lays Blame In First Statement

In the aftermath of the shocking accident on the set of the film Rust, in which a prop gun being used by Alec Baldwin fired a very real bullet that struck and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, there has been a lot of finger pointing.

One name which has come up over and over is first assistant director Dave Halls, who — according to multiple witnesses in the ongoing investigation — handed Alec the pistol and announced it was a “cold gun” (meaning no live ammunition).

While Baldwin, co-star Jensen Ackles, Hutchins’ husband, and everyone else in Hollywood has spoken out, until now, Halls has remained quiet about the situation. But on Monday he broke his silence, releasing a statement which read, per the New York Post:

“Halyna Hutchins was not just one of the most talented people I’ve worked with, but also a friend. I’m shocked and saddened by her death. It’s my hope that this tragedy prompts the industry to reevaluate its values and practices to ensure no one is harmed through the creative process again.”

Nothing wrong with that statement except… well, the source, frankly.

More than anyone else involved with the project, Halls has been the subject of discussion about ignoring safety regulations.

Sources have come forward from both this film AND a previous one, 2019’s Freedom’s Path, to reveal ways in which he “cut whatever corners were necessary” to make the day — including rules in place to ensure the safety of the cast and crew. One source who worked with him on two movies said:

“He was very flippant about my insistence on having a safety meeting about the weapons, on both of the sets. He would rush through it and say, alright guys, be safe, let’s get to work.”

Halls himself told police he didn’t actually check “all” the cylinders of the revolver before announcing to the set it was safe. So when he talks abut an industry needing “to reevaluate its values and practices” it does come across a bit hollow.

He ended by saying he was “overwhelmed by the love and support” and added:

“My thoughts are with all who knew and loved Halyna.”

Where do YOU think the blame lies for this horrible accident? The rules? Or those who keep breaking them? Either way, he’s right about one thing — something in the industry needs to change.

