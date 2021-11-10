Rust Crew Member May Lose Arm To Horrifying Spider Bite!

Another person has been injured on the set of Rust, even after the movie paused production!

Jason Miller was hired to help shut down the western film after Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set last month. With an investigation ongoing, employees were there to help pack everything up. But, while working at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico (pictured above), Jason was bitten by a venomous brown recluse spider and has been facing serious health consequences since!

In disturbing (and very graphic) photos HERE, Miller’s left arm appears torn open, revealing the muscles of his arm and shoulder. What started with a little puss, quickly turned black before skin seemed to wither away. Yikes! His mother told TMZ on Tuesday that Jason’s appendage may need to be amputated. He is also very sick from the bite and will need a skin graft to cover the wound once it begins to heal. Depending on how his treatment goes, Miller could be facing a very long road to recovery, involving rehab.

Jason is supposedly getting a lawyer and preparing to sue for workers’ compensation. We’ll be keeping him in our thoughts as he recovers!!

