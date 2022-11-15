Did Ryan Gosling & Eva Mendes Secretly Get Married? See The Evidence!

They do?! Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes just might have taken the next step in secret and gotten hitched!

As you know, the true OTP couple — that have notably been together for over a decade and share two kids, Esmeralda, 8, and Amada, 6 — have always kept their endeavors private and away from the public eye. They rarely speak about each other and their relationship and it’s left us all wondering what is really going on.

In 2016 rumors swirled that the pair had wed which they never addressed. And in 2021 it happened again when the actress was spotted with a hell of a rock on THAT finger. Seriously, these two can’t seem to keep the engagement and marriage rumors out of the air — but their secrecy and privacy seems to be just what Hollywood relationships ordered to be able to stay alive and well.

Things have always been left to question, but this hint Eva posted to her Instagram might be the only thing we need to confirm our suspicions!

On Tuesday, the 48-year-old posted a photo to the ‘gram where we she’s got her wrist covering her face — seemingly showing off a tattoo that says “de gosling”! In case you’re unaware, in Hispanic culture married women often add their husband’s last name to their own using “de” to separate their two surnames.

Yeah, that’s a pretty clear sign! Wow!

Ch-ch-check out the pic (below):

This isn’t the first time fans have caught a glimpse of her tattoo, though. Back in September, Mendes posted another peek at the ink — this time in a post where she was admiring some orange flowers:

She’s clearly showing it off, right?! It totally looks like she’s proud of her potentially hubby-inspired tat! Some of the comments on the most recent think so, too, as fans have gone wild speculating this is their way of announcing their marriage:

“The tattoo!!! My eyesight is rubbish, sorry what does the tattoo say? Same as a wedding band but boujee Eva you are so beautiful and amazing especially the tattoo”

We can’t say we’d be surprised if they got married in private — they do everything else secretly so why not tie the knot? Whether Eva and Ryan are married or not we can definitely say they’re still going strong (and seem to know all the secrets to having a happy, healthy relationship)! So regardless, congratulations to them!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Are they finally married?! Sound OFF in the comments (below).

[Image via Dominic Chan/Patricia Schlein/MEGA/WENN.com]