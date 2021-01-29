Engaged? Secretly Married?! Eva Mendes Spotted Wearing A RING On Rare Public Sighting With Ryan Gosling

OK, we all know Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are OTP. The gorgeous movie star power couple have been together for like a decade and share two beautiful daughters.

The family seems to have figured out the secret formula to happiness in Hollywood, which appears to be keeping the relationship completely private and special and safe, even while living public lives as celebrities.

Photo: Eva Mendes Shocks Fans With TERRIFYING Photo Of Beauty Procedure!

But one thing they haven’t done in all their time together? Taken that extra step and said their “I do’s.” How important is getting married to keeping the relationship together? Well, that’s up for debate. Obviously you have couples like Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn who have been together forever and are a great argument against the necessity of making it legal. Then you have Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie who finally took the plunge after years and multiple children together… and that didn’t turn out so well.

So we had honestly stopped wondering if Ryan and Eva would ever go through with the whole old-fashioned thing.

And then the comely couple popped their heads out for a family hike and got our minds racing in that direction all over again.

Related: Eva Never Wanted Kids Before Falling In Love With Ryan

That’s because in the very rare photos of the couple snapped by paparazzi, Eva is wearing a sweater, comfy stretch pants, dirty old sneakers… and a big ol’ ring on THAT finger.

If this were a red carpet appearance or a photo shoot, we’d probably write off a ring as just another piece of jewelry — gurl knows how to accessorize, after all. She has her own fashion line with New York & Company.

But if you look at the pics, published by Page Six, the outfit she’s wearing is so darn casual. We mean, Ryan often looks casual, but as much as she’s always camera ready and fashion perfection, Eva looks like she had no thoughts to being seen — like she was just getting some fresh air and exercise with the girls. (The fam are all wearing their masks, btw.)

So she specifically grabbed a ring to wear for that kind of outing? She does still look stunning. Obviously. But come on!

It’s unclear from the photos whether we’re seeing just the rock… or possibly the engagement ring/wedding band combo as married women so often sport. Knowing this couple, they could have kept a wedding ceremony private enough that we had no idea it even happened.

What do YOU think? Did Ryan and Eva finally pull the trigger? Are they engaged? Married? Or is a ring just a ring?

[Image via Michael Wright/WENN.]