Ryan Reynolds Keeps Getting Mistaken For Ben Affleck! Quote Of The Day!

“There’s a pizza place in the East Village in New York that I’ve been going to for years. They believe I’m Ben Affleck and I’ve never corrected them. I feel it would not go over well if I revealed. I do everything normal like everybody else. They just think I’m Ben Affleck and they’ll ask how J.Lo is, and I’m like, ‘Great, good.’ I get the pizza and off I go.”
— Ryan Reynolds, telling the Dear Hank and John podcast about getting mistaken for other celebrities.
[Image via MEGA/WENN.]
Dec 22, 2021 07:00am PDT
