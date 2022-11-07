Ryan Reynolds BLASTS His Experience on South Korea’s The Masked Singer” ‘It Was Traumatic’

Ryan Reynolds is opening up about his time on South Korea’s The Masked Singer.

The show, which is now a major hit in the United States, actually originated in South Korea, where its title roughly translates to King of Mask Singer in English. If you don’t watch, basically, celebrities come on the reality show dressed up in a mask and costume to disguise their identity, and perform a song. It’s up to judges and audience members to guess who’s behind the mask based off of their voice and small hints. Fun, right? Well, not for Ryan.

The actor appeared on the program back in 2018 to promote Deadpool 2, a sequel to 2016’s breakout success, Deadpool. Ryan sang a rendition of Tomorrow from Annie for his musical performance, and you can bet your bottom dollar he HATED it!

Related: T.J. Miller Says He’ll Never Work With Ryan Again After ‘Weird’ Deadpool Interaction

During a Monday appearance on Today to promote his new holiday film Spirited, co-host Hoda Kotb brought up the experience, noting, “Your singing skills have been on display many, many times.” He then quickly responded:

“I’ve been doing this job a long time, and you go on these international tours, and you start saying, ‘What’s the weirdest show we can go on?’ And at the time, this was before The Masked Singer was in the U.S. So they said, ‘They have this show called The Masked Singer, which is huge in South Korea.’ I said, ‘We’re doing this show. We have to do that show.’ At the time, no westerner had been on that show before, so it was a big surprise when I lost the mask.”

He continued, holding nothing back:

“When I was there, I was like, ‘Why did I sign up to do this? This is horrible! This is truly horrible! I don’t know this song, I don’t know how to do this.’ It was traumatic.”

Damn! We’re surprised to hear as he’s usually such a team player! He then doubled down, adding:

“What’s crazy is I was in actual hell.”

Related: Ryan Trolls Nick Cannon Over Baby No. 11 Announcement

Wow… Not a great review! In a clip from his performance, you can see the Adam Project actor looking visibly awkward, standing stiff as a board! Seriously, this is not the Ryan we all know! See (below):

Then when he pulled off his mask, the crowd went wild and Ryan actually APOLOGIZED to viewers for his performance:

“Hello, everybody. I’m so sorry about that song.”

See the moment (below):

Very harsh words for what should have been a good time… Hopefully he brings different energy to Spirited, which premieres November 11 and also stars Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via MBCentertainment/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]