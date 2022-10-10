Deadpool’s T.J. Miller Reveals He Will No Longer Work With Ryan Reynolds Following ‘Weird’ On-Set Interaction

T.J. Miller is not a fan of Ryan Reynolds. And honestly, vice versa by the sounds of it.



The 41-year-old stopped by the Adam Carolla Show last Tuesday where he opened up about his experience filming the two Deadpool films, and according to him, it wasn’t all rainbows and butterflies. In the Marvel movies, the actor played sarcastic bartender Weasel, who had an ongoing and very blunt rapport with Ryan’s Wade Wilson, which often elicited laughs. However, T.J. felt that bluntness carried over off camera as well. He recalled actually feeling patronized by the A-lister on set, explaining:

“As the character, he was, like, horrifically mean to me. But to me. As if I’m Weasel. He was like, ‘You know what’s great about you, Weasel? You’re not the star, but you do just enough exposition that it’s funny, and then we can leave and get back to the real movie.’”

Damn! That doesn’t sound like the kind and charismatic Ryan we’ve all come to know and love!

Related: Ryan Reynolds Says He Feels Like A ‘Different Person’ At Times Due To Anxiety

He added, “I just kind of listened and thought it was weird, and then I got off stage because they were like, ‘Cut…?,’” noting crew members seemed visibly uncomfortable by the interaction. He continued:

“That’s exactly why he said that — because I’m not funnier than he is at all, right? And I haven’t been in more movies than him.”

Following the awkward interaction, T.J. knew that environment just wasn’t for him, noting:

“Would I work with him again? No. I would not work with him again. I sorta wish him well because he’s so good at Deadpool, and I think it’s weird that he hates me.”

Despite the F is for Family actor believing Ryan to be an “insecure dude” in real life, he still thinks highly of him as a professional, noting:

“He’s such a good comedian that, when you cover his face, he’s so quick, he’s so funny. I love him as a comedian, but I think after he got super, super famous from the first Deadpool, then things kinda changed. I think he was like, ‘See? You guys see?’”

Guess he won’t be appearing alongside Hugh Jackman in Deadpool 3!

Related: Ryan & Blake Lively Hid 4th Baby News From EVERYONE!

T.J. is of course no stranger to scandal himself, as he was accused by his former college girlfriend back in 2017 of sexual assault, which he denied, and then was let got from his show Silicon Valley the following year due to unprofessional behavior. He was even arrested later that same year for allegedly making a fake bomb threat, which he claimed was due to a manic episode. Messy stuff… and possibly might add some context to Ryan’s coldness?



Maybe that interaction with Ryan has more to it than he’s letting on — there are always two sides to every story — or more realistically three! What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Images via Adam Carolla & 20th Century Studios/YouTube, & MEGA/WENN]