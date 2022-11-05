Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Trolls Nick Cannon Over Baby No. 11 Announcement!

Ryan Reynolds just could not help roasting Nick Cannon over his latest baby announcement!

As we previously reported, the 42-year-old Masked Singer host confirmed on Thursday that he and Alyssa Scott are expecting their second child together. After seeing the news on social media, Ryan reacted by tweeting alongside a link to an article from People about the announcement:

“We’re gonna need a bigger bottle.”

Related: See How Nick’s Baby Mommas Celebrated Him On His 42nd Birthday

LOLZ!!! Ch-ch-check out his hilarious post (below):

We’re gonna need a bigger bottle. https://t.co/B5QuwUscCN — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 3, 2022

Last month, Alyssa announced her pregnancy — but did not confirm whether or not Nick was the father at first. She later took to Instagram on Thursday to share a maternity picture with the Wild ‘n Out host, writing:

“This is a MIRACLE & a BLESSING.”

Currently, Nick has 10 children with six women. The Drumline star and Alyssa previously welcomed a son Zen in June 2021, but he sadly passed away from a rare form of brain cancer in December 2021 when he was five months old. Besides his two children with the model, he also shares Golden, Powerful Queen, and Rise with Brittany Bell, twins boys Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa (who is currently expecting a third child), son Legendary with Bre Tiesi, daughter Onyx with LaNisha Cole, and twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey. Phew!!!

What are YOUR reactions to Nick’s announcement, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via WENN]