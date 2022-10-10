See How Nick Cannon's Many Baby Mommas Celebrated Him On His 42nd Birthday! 

Is this is the perk of having so many kids?!

Nick Cannon’s baby mommas were hard at work making him feel the love on his birthday! On Saturday, the Wild ‘N Out star celebrated his 42nd year on Earth with the help of the many women in his life. For starters, Bre Tiesi, with whom he shares son Legendary, took to Instagram with the cutest family snapshot and a very kind message, writing:

“I know you hate your birthday BUT ledge and I are going to celebrate you every year forever. Happy birthday to the most beautiful soul we know. Thank you for the best thing that’s ever happened to me. we love you. Cheers to a lifetime of love and memories I got you for life.”

Awww! Meanwhile, Abby De La Rosa, mom to 1-year-old twins Zion and Zillion and who is expecting another with the celeb, wrote on her feed:

“Wake that ass up y’all and go wish @nickcannon a happy birthday. We are beyond grateful for you and all that you do. Cheers to another fun filled year.”

She may have won the day, too, because Nick raved about her gift on socials! Sharing a pic of him and the twins in front of a large kite with their picture on it, he mused:

“One of the coolest birthday gifts I have ever received!! Anybody who knows me knows one of my favorite and most therapeutic pastimes is flying kites, especially with my children! It’s so blissful and it’s one of the most potent and first memories I have of my own father spending quality time with me as a child. So simple yet so magical! Proves possibilities to be endless in a child’s eyes to witness putting something high in the sky and making it fly! God working through the wind with his glorious omniscient energy!! Thank you Zion and Zillion and @hiabbydelarosa for such a wonderful and thoughtful gift!! I love y’all!”

ADORBZ!

In his Instagram Story, the former talk show host also shared a video of his 11-year-old daughter Monroe, whom he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey (along with son Moroccan), and his mother, Beth Gardner, singing him happy birthday. He and his daughter then got on the tallest roller coaster in the world — so that’s an exciting way to celebrate the day!

When he got home, Brittany Bell, who is the mother of his children, Powerful Queen, Golden, and Rise, who he welcomed last month, surprised him with a house full of balloons. Nick wrote:

“And that’s a wrap! Love to come home to this! Thank you Golden, Rise, Pow and @missbbell.”

He also shares newborn Onyx Ice Cole Cannon with LaNisha Cole. It’s unclear if she wished him a HBD. He was also dad to his late son Zen with Alyssa Scott. To end the day, Nick thanked all his family and friends for making him feel so special on his big day, reflecting:

“Definitely not big on celebrating myself, especially on birthdays, but sincere Gratitude for all my Real Ones who send Well Wishes and High Frequencies my way today. I’ll take all the positivity I can get these days.”

So sweet! Seems like he had a lot of fun – and he certainly got a lot of love from his many children and their mothers!! Reactions?!

[Image via Nick Cannon/Instagram]