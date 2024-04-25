Ryan Seacrest Pulls A Leo Again -- Breaks Up With 26-Year-Old Girlfriend!

Ryan Seacrest is back on the market!

A rep for the 49-year-old American Idol host confirmed to People on Wednesday he and his much younger girlfriend Aubrey Paige had broken up after three years of dating. Whoa! Don’t expect a messy split from the pair, though! From what it sounds like, they ended things on good terms! Without giving a reason for the split, a source close to the couple told the outlet:

“After three beautiful years together, Ryan and Aubrey have mutually decided to part ways. They plan to stay in each other’s lives as good friends and support one another’s endeavors.”

Hmm. We can’t help but wonder what happened between Ryan and Aubrey! They gave no signs of trouble in paradise, not that we saw. In fact, she appeared on his show On Air with Ryan Secrest just this month to promote her new wine game, Sippin on Somethin’. And Ryan even congratulated Aubrey on Instagram for her accomplishment on April 4! See (below):

Unfortunately, there’s no more tea about the situation at this time. Except to say… we may have another Leonardo DiCaprio situation on our hands. We can’t help but notice the man’s preferences have stayed consistently in the early 20s. And we don’t mean he likes flapper dresses!

Over the past couple decades, Ryan has been romantically linked to a few women. He briefly dated Celebrity Big Brother star Jasmine Waltz in 2009. She was 26. He famously dated Julianne Hough from 2010 to 2013. That would be when he was 32 to 35… and she was 22 to 25. He also dated Shayna Taylor starting when she was 21. Their on-again, off-again romance lasted all the way up until she was 28! And now of course we have him ending things with Aubrey, who turned 26 back in October. Like we said, all around the same range… Just sayin’…

For those who don’t know, Ryan and Aubrey debuted their romance in May 2021 when they were spotted in The Hamptons celebrating Memorial Day together. Over the past three years, they tried to keep their relationship relatively private. However, the former couple did attend a few big events together, including the LACMA 2022 Collectors Committee Gala and the premiere of Jennifer Lopez’s documentary Halftime that same year. They also gave fans glimpses into their relationship on social media here and there. See a few posts from the 26-year-old (below):

And now they’re over. Oof. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

[Image via The Kelly Clarkson Show/YouTube, Aubrey Paige/Instagram]