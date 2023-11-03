Sabrina Carpenter In Trouble With Brooklyn Diocese Over Filming Risqué Feather Music Video Inside Church!

Uh-oh! It appears Sabrina Carpenter ruffled some feathers with her new music video!

Earlier this week, the 24-year-old singer dropped a video for her track Feather — and it gives us total slasher-movie vibes! The breakup anthem finds Sabrina witnessing (and causing) the demise of several men who were inappropriately catcalling, mansplaining, and being overall creepy towards her.

At one point, she hosts a funeral for these toxic guys at a church. However, she isn’t mourning these losses. Nope! She’s feeling “so much lighter like a feather” with them gone now! Sabrina even celebrates by dancing around the pews and altar in a tulle black dress and veil. Watch (below):

Related: Mariah Carey Sued Over Her Iconic Christmas Song!

It was a fun video to mark the end of the spooky season, right? But not everyone was a huge fan of it! Sabrina appears to now be in trouble with Catholic officials! According to the Catholic News Agency, Bishop Robert Brennan is “appalled” the songstress was allowed to film inside the Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, a 160-year-old place of worship in Brooklyn. The report stated:

“[Brennan] is appalled at what was filmed at Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church in Brooklyn. The parish did not follow diocesan policy regarding the filming on Church property, which includes a review of the scenes and script.”

The diocese then slammed Freenjoy production company for Sabrina’s music video, claiming the church leaders were allegedly misled as the company “failed to accurately represent the video content.” So, Brennan “is taking this matter seriously” and will be “looking into it further.”

Yikes! Clearly, the diocese isn’t too happy about what went down with this video and will want an explanation from someone soon! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Sabrina Carpenter/YouTube]