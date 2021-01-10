Jason Sudeikis Is Reportedly 'Broken' Over Olivia Wilde's New Romance With Harry Styles

Sounds like Jason Sudeikis is really going through it right now in the aftermath of his relationship with Olivia Wilde.

Of course, the fact that she has moved on to such a public new romance with Harry Styles isn’t exactly helping things, either. And based on new insider information from a source close to the whole situation, it appears Sudeikis is really not enjoying where everything has been heading of late.

According to an insider who spoke to E! News about the whole situation, the Watermelon Sugar singer’s move on the Booksmart director has left Sudeikis on the outs in more ways than one. And while he shares 6-year-old son Otis and 4-year-old daughter Daisy with Olivia — and always will! — it’s nevertheless been a difficult time to take her extremely public transition to Styles’ camp.

The source revealed more, saying (below):

“Olivia’s romance with Harry has been going on for a little while and has broken Jason’s heart. She was definitely trying to keep the romance with Harry under wraps and was very careful.”

Ugh! That sucks! We hate to hear that…

There is some truth to that insider’s last comment there, too; Olivia and Harry appear to have been very keen on keeping things as quiet as possible while they worked together on Don’t Worry Darling — which is where the romance apparently first really sparked. But now that it’s out — and, ya know, the pair did their thing very publicly at a friend’s wedding earlier this month, too — it is proving to be too much to handle for the spurned Ted Lasso actor. We get it!

Olivia has yet to speak publicly about her relationship with Styles or anything like that, but she has spoken about his work prior to joining the cast of Don’t Worry Darling, and her excitement about being able to land him on the project.

As you may recall, back in December 2020, the mom of two spoke to Vogue about Styles’ acting chops all while the world was none the wiser about the new couple’s fast-growing relationship.

Wilde said at the time (below):

“[Costume designer Arianne Phillips] and I did a little victory dance when we heard that we officially had Harry in the film, because we knew that he has a real appreciation for fashion and style. And this movie is incredibly stylistic. It’s very heightened and opulent, and I’m really grateful that he is so enthusiastic about that element of the process—some actors just don’t care.”

Yeah, she sure is enthusiastic to have him around, as it turns out — in more than one way! LOLz!

Seriously, though, it’s tough enough for a former couple to move on and get past the tough, heartbreaking demise of a years-long relationship in the first place. To do so in the public eye like this, and to have to deal with your former partner moving on so publicly with a former boy band star who commands major media attention with every move he makes… ooof. Tough, tough stuff.

Sending all our love out to all parties affected! Here’s hoping there’s plenty of healing, moving forward in a healthy way, and positive co-parenting to come in the future!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF about everything here down in the comments (below)…

