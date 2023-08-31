Sabrina The Teenage Witch Alum Nate Richert Is Divorcing Wife After 4 Years

It’s a sad day for ’90s kids!

You guys remember Melissa Joan Hart’s on-screen boyfriend Harvey in Sabrina the Teenage Witch? Well, it sounds like his happily ever after is being cut short!

In court documents obtained by The Blast, now-45-year-old Nate Richert and his wife Malorie Felt filed a joint petition for a “summary dissolution” of their marriage. Yeah… they’re getting a divorce.

According to California Courts, a “summary dissolution” is “an easier way to get divorced” and is “less expensive.” It requires the exes to be in total agreement — so it sounds like things are at least amicable if not, you know, happy.

The two were married for four years. However, in the court docs, which were filed on Wednesday, the estranged couple cited their date of separation as April of 2022, so it’s actually been a while now. Malorie also claimed in the filings that the two share less than $47,000 in community and marital assets, and that she now lives in Colorado! Nate still resides in Burbank, California.

